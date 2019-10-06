High praise for Peterborough United, Marcus Maddison and Louis Reed from the Wycombe Wanderers manager

Peterborough United were described as the ‘best side we’ve played by a country mile’ by highly-rated Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Wycombe held on to second spot in League One and their unbeaten home record thanks to a stirring second-half display in a 3-3 draw at Adams Park.

Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers scores the equalising goal from the penalty spot v Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh led 2-0 and 3-2 before conceding a 95th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot scored by Adebayo Akinfenwa. The home side had been reduced to 10 men by a red card to Curtis Thompson 10 minutes earlier.

Posh would have shot up to third with victory, but instead moved up one place to seventh.

“Peterborough are the best side we have played by a country mile,” Ainsworth admitted. “So I’m delighted with the result and especially the manner.

“We had two major plans in the game. Man-marking Marcus Maddison, who is the best player in League One, worked well thanks to Curtis Thompson, but standing off them didn’t work so well.

“We had to change at the break so I took off a winger, played someone in the hole behind Bayo and asked them to press higher up the pitch.

“We also had to get closer to Reed as he ran the game in the first-half and we did. It was a great second-half effort to get back to 2-2 and then to come again after falling behind and suffering a red card.

“We started to counter on them and it worked well. The boys were fantastic.

“Bayo was outstanding and how cool was he for the penalty? But more than the equaliser, the spirit the lads showed to survive a goalmouth scramble a minute later epitomised what we are about.

“There were people throwing bodies in front of the ball. There was no way we were losing thet unbeaten home record today.”