Here's how Peterborough United's passing accuracy ranks alongside EVERY League One club so far this season
It would be fair to argue that without the ebb and flow of well executed passing, football would be a far less attractive sport on the eye. From delicately interwoven triangles to long balls arched onto a sixpence, pulse-quickening play across the back line to infuriating 'keep-ball' from the opposition side, the technique is a rich and varied delight.
Mind you, when it goes wrong, it goes badly wrong - one misplaced pass can leave even the most gifted of footballers resembling a Sunday league slugger in the blink of an eye. Here's a look at how Peterborough United's passing accuracy compares to every other League One side so far this season, ranked from worst to best. Statistics obtained from WhoScored...
1. Wycombe Wanderers
Passing accuracy: 58.7% Top passer: Fred Onyedinma. (73.6%)