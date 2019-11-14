Here's how Peterborough United's intriguing squad could look in five years time - as predicted by Football Manager 2020
The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language and in some severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked straight into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.
For a bit of fun, we've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Peterborough shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Posh's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.
1. GK: Taye Ashby-Hammond
We're off to a flyer here, with an ex-England youth international starting in goal. Now 25, he's blossomed into a quality stopper, and was snapped up on a bargain free transfer in 2021.