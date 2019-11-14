Here's how Peterborough United's intriguing squad could look in five years time - as predicted by Football Manager 2020

For a bit of fun, we've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Peterborough shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Posh's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Taye Ashby-Hammond We're off to a flyer here, with an ex-England youth international starting in goal. Now 25, he's blossomed into a quality stopper, and was snapped up on a bargain free transfer in 2021.

2. RB: Matt Lowton At 35, he's certainly getting on, but the ex-Burnley man adds some solid experience to the Posh's backline. He joined on a free transfer after a disastrous spell in Portugal with Rio Ave.

3. LB: Cole Dasilva The versatile ex-Chelsea starlet was another - yep, you guessed it! - free transfer, and offers some serious pace down the wing with his 15/20 acceleration rating.

4. CB: Frankie Kent Worth 2 million, Kent remains a crucial part of the Peterborough team. His stellar displays at the back secured the club a brief return to the Championship in 2023.

