But where have Peterborough United been shopping for players most over the last 10 years? Here are the 8 clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to Posh - according to TransferMarkt.

1. Manchester United - 6 players Ben Amos, James Chester, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Scott Wootton and Davide Petrucci all joined on loan. Nicky Ajose was the only figure to join Posh permanently. pa Buy a Photo

2. Crawley Town - 5 players Youngsters Danny Mills and Romone McCrae joined in 2009, Tyrone Barnett joined on loan before making his stay a permanent one in 2012 before Gwion Edwards moved to the ABAX. pa Buy a Photo

3. Luton Town - 4 players Posh secured the services of strikers Craig Mackail-Smith and Jack Marriott from Luton, qhilw also bringing Mark Tyler and Lee Angol to the club. Nathan Stirk Getty Buy a Photo

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 4 players Kenny McEvoy was the only exception signing in 2014 with Shaq Coulthirst, Nathan Oduwa and Luke McGee all arriving in 2016. Michael Regan Getty Buy a Photo

