Hat-trick hero was a clear man-of-the-match for Peterborough United

Hat-trick hero Ivan Toney was a clear man-of-the-match for Peterborough United as they thumped Accrington 4-0 at the Wham Stadium today (December 29).

Toney now has 16 goals this season, His strike partner for the day Siriki Dembele also played well in a strong all-round team display,

Rating key: 10-Perfect, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Conor O’Malley: Strong performance from the ‘keeper. Made some smart stops and looked calm throughout. Distributed the ball better than Boxing Day as well 7.5

Jason Naismith: Very positive, disciplined display from the right-back against a very tricky customer in McConville. Only just made the game because of a knee injury 7.5

Tyler Denton: Just occasionally struggled defensively, but hard to pick fault as he was playing against a good winger as well. A couple of useful forward runs 7

Rhys Bennett: Didn’t dominate as he perhaps should have done in the first-half, but he was good after the break and even popped up with a fourth goal of the season with a close range header 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Calmness personified throughout the 90 minutes. Struggled when substitute Zanzala arrived, but only for a few minutes 7.5

Alex Woodyard: Played further forward than usual and appeared to enjoy himself. Pressed high up the pitch and passed the ball accurately, if a little safely, in the main 7

Louis Reed: Sat in front of the back four and dictated the Posh passing. He also competes well defensively and made one strong block when Posh were only 2-0 ahead 7.5

Marcus Maddison: Flitted in and out of the action, but delivered moments of high quality. Two set-piece assists 7

Joe Ward: Missed a sitter in the opening moments, but shrugged that off to deliver a solid performance. Plays with great energy, runs hard from start to finish 6.5

Ivan Toney: What a star Posh have signed! He’s far from just a goalscorer as he works superbly hard. He deserved a second hat-trick inside three weeks and he hit the bar. Even made one of the best tackles of the game inside his own area. 9

Siriki Dembele: A masterstroke from the manager to play the youngster up front. His pace troubled Accrington all game. He won two free kicks which led to goals 8

Substitutes Matt Godden: (for Dembele, 81 mins).

Mark O’Hara: (for Maddison, 87 mins).

Jason Cummings: (for Toney, 90 + 3 mins).

Matt Stevens: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).