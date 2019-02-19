Hat-trick for Matty Stevens as Peterborough United come from behind to win at Wimbledon

Matty Stevens reminded Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson of his goalscoring expertise today (February 19).

The 21 year-old bagged a hat-trick as Posh Under 23s fought back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at AFC Wimbledon in a Central League game.

The Dons were soon 2-0 ahead before Stevens was fouled in the penalty area. The striker took the spot-kick himself and scored.

The hosts made it 3-1 before the break, but Stevens and youth team player Oli Shackleton dragged Posh level. Stevens claimed the winning goal 10 minutes from time from close range.

Stevens has been a prolific scorer in loan spells at Kettering Town and Slough in the last 12 months, as well as finding the back of the net regularly for Posh reserve teams.

But a player who signed a new two-and-a-half year deal at Posh in December has made just two substitute appearances for the first team and none since Ferguson arrived.

Posh: Chapman, Lyon, Freestone, Cartwright, Garner, Barker, Gurney, Burrows, Buckley-Ricketts, Stevens, Shackleton.