Gwion set to leave Peterborough United

Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards has asked for a transfer and is set to leave the club.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed the bad news today (July 13).

Posh have already agreed a fee with a Championship club for the 25 year-old who will talk terms with them this weekend.

MacAnthony said: “The disappointing news today is Gwion has asked for a move & didn’t want to come on pre-season tour due to Championship club who want to buy him. A fee has been agreed with them and he has permission to speak to them.

“Myself and manager gutted as we did our best to talk him round, but he is adamant about wanting to leave and play in the Championship as has been obvious for last couple of weeks.

“Gwion is a great lad, but made things clear about this and left me/the club with no choice, but to do best deal we can with 10 months left on his contract. Sorry Posh fans.

“I was happy to let Gwion run his contract down and I offered to hammer out a new deal in Portugal next week, but he was adamant he wanted to leave.

“He will be replaced should he leave with a target already in mind.”

Edwards, who has been linked with Championship sides Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn this summer, has made 74 appearances for Posh since arriving from Crawley for an undisclosed fee in June, 2016, scoring 16 goals.

He has started just 48 League One games out of a possible 92 in the last two seasons because of injury.

Crawley have a sell-on clause in Edwards’ contract worth six figures. It’s still likely Posh will make a healthy profit on the player.