Grant McCann not surprised Peterborough United have taken the play-off race to the final day

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has told the Doncaster Free Press he always felt the race for the League One play-offs would go down to the final day.

And he is relishing the prospect of Doncaster Rovers securing sixth spot without the need from assistance elsewhere.

Rovers will reach the play-offs if they match or better Peterborough United’s result against Burton Albion on Saturday (May 4) when Coventry City come to the Keepmoat.

Posh took the race down to the final day by moving within a point of Rovers with victory at Portsmouth in their game in hand last night (April 30).

But McCann insists he fully expected for Rovers to be required to get a result this weekend.

“I had a feeling it was always going to be,” The former Posh manager said. “But we haven’t relied on anyone all season really. We’ve just focused on ourselves.

“My words to the players last week after Oxford were you’re going to have to win the last game. No one was taking anything for granted.

“This is what this league is all about. If you don’t turn up, you lose. If you do then you can win against anyone, which was the case on Tuesday night.

“It’s in our hands. We’ve just got to make sure we get the job done on Saturday.

“We just really want to focus on us. You can send yourself mad thinking about other things.

“I think we’ve just got to make sure we do our job on Saturday against a Coventry team that has been on a decent run and are dangerous.”