‘Got away with one, plenty of Posh steel, won’t win League One with this defence, massive point, too much respect shown and how do we get Dembele in the starting line-up?’

Peterborough United fans appear to be happy with a home point from a 2-2 draw with a talented Coventry City side.

Marcus Maddison on the ball for Posh.

‘Cold, wet & got away with one, that’s football! Easily the best opposition played this season. Whilst not playing with much verve for large part of certain games, Posh have a steel not seen for many a year, that is a huge positive.’

‘Great game with extraordinary 31 shots. Posh awful first-half and Coventry could have have been out of sight. Both goals stemmed from individual errors. Well done Fergie for taking decision to change shape. Posh carved open too easily too often, Coventry were good, but Doncaster were better.’

George Boyd of Peterborough United in action with Zain Westbrooke of Coventry City.

‘First time I’ve seen Posh this season. I thought they were poor defensively. Both centre-backs and the starting left-back not at the standard. Going forward looked good with the lad Toney up top a right handful. Lad who got the second goal went missing for 93 mins. Won’t win the league with that defence’.

‘Fair result at the end of the day as they were probably the best team to visit London Road so far.

‘As for the officials, they were poor throughout in equal measure for both teams. The linesman on the south stand touchline must have been a parody, he didn’t have a clue.’

‘It will prove to be a massive point come the end of the season!’

‘Nervous, and too respectful to a decent team that will push for promotion without doubt.’

‘It was a game that could have easily been a win and just as easily been a win so a draw is a good result.’

‘Another game where we’ve been poor first-half. Looked much better second-half. Draw probably fair result. Defence didn’t look the best today.’

‘Definitely a good point, Kent looked vulnerable at the back, but a positive is that we’d have lost in previous seasons. Not sure how we get Dembele into the starting XI.’

