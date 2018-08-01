Godden strikes twice as Peterborough United secure a trophy in August

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans reckons he has some League One selection dilemmas after last night’s comfortable 3-0 win in the Maunsell Cup Final at Kettering Town (July 31).

Two goals from striker Matt Godden, one from the penalty spot, after a goal from Matt Stevens ensured a comfortable night for Posh in their last warm-up match before the League One big kick-off on Saturday (August 4).

Posh striker Mathew Stevens in action at Kettering. Photo: Peter Short.

Latest signing Callum Cooke enjoyed a 65-minute debut in midfield, while Joe Ward and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts impressed in wide positions.

“Last night’s group didn’t play well at Potton last week,” Evans stated. “But they were very good last night. Their attitude was spot on and they were in control of the game from start to finish. It’s always nice to bag a trophy. If you’re in a final you may as well try and win it.”

“There were some real good performances which have given me food for thought for Saturday. I was pleased with Callum Cooke. We worked hard to get him to the club and he’s an accomplished all-round footballer, good on the ball, strong and with good pace.”

Posh made all the early running at Kettering with a powerful Josh Yorwerth header flying over the bar and skipper for the night Jermaine Anderson curling a shot just wide.

Matt Godeen makes it 2-0 for Posh at Kettering. Photo: Peter Short.

Stevens, who spent last season on loan at Kettering, opened the scoring midway through the first half finishing off from close range after a Buckley-Ricketts shot fell into his path.

And it was 2-0 on 31 minutes as a Tyler Denton corner was met on the volley by Godden who finished expertly.

Louis Reed had an immediate chance to make it 3-0, but side-footed wide from a Stevens cross.

Posh controlled the second half despite making a number of changes and added a third goal from the penalty spot, Godden picked himself up after being felled to coolly send the goalkeeper the wrong way from 12-yards.

Buckley-Ricketts struck the underside of the crossbar with a fine effort from long-range and Stevens also came close to adding to his first half strike. Posh ‘keeper Conor O’Malley was called upon to make a couple of saves, but this was an easy win to secure the first trophy of Evans’ reign as manager.

Posh: O’Malley, Cartwright, Ward (sub Burrows), Yorwerth, Denton, Reed, Anderson (sub Barker), Cooke (sub Freestone), Buckley-Ricketts, Godden, Stevens.