George Boyd wants a fourth promotion with Peterborough United

George Boyd has returned to Peterborough United to win a fourth promotion with the club.

The 33 year-old, one of the greatest Posh players of all-time, signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium today (July 15).

But he’s not here to wind down his career. Boyd is back to help the club he loves to win promotion back to the Championship.

Posh were relegated from the second tier after Boyd left for Hull in 2013 and haven’t managed to get back. Boyd won back-to-back promotions with Posh in 2007-08 & 2008-09 and again in 2010-11.

He made 297 appearances for Posh scoring 75 goals.

“I wouldn’t have dropped back down to League One for any other club,” Boyd said.

“I reckon I could still play in the Championship, but I’m genuinely excited about coming back to Posh.

“It’s like I’ve never been away in many respects. There is such a friendly, family feel to the place. There are sentimental reasons to come back to a club I love, but I’m back because I want to enjoy my football at this stage of my career and I want to win another promotion with this club and manager. My desire to be successful is still there.

“I know what I’m getting with Darren Ferguson. I loved working with him in the past. I enjoy the way he plays football and I can’t wait to get started again. I know I will enjoy training with him.

“There are still some familiar faces here. It’s a bit weird having (former teammate) Aaron McLean on the coaching staff, but he will help me settle in and the other players have been very welcoming anyway.

“I thank the chairman for getting the deal over the line. It will hopefully be a move that works for everyone.

“The manager is desperate for another promotion and I’d love to help him get it. He wants to play me in central midfield so I have some things to learn before the season starts. I’m confident I can play in any of the six attacking positions though.”

Boyd is behind the other players in terms of fitness so is unlikely to feature in tomorrow’s friendly (July 16) at his former club Stevenage.

