Posh FA Cup hero Ron Cooper’s funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday, May 2 (1pm).

There will be a wake at the Stage, Market Deeping after the service.

Cooper, right-back in the Posh side that beat Arsenal at London Road on their way to a quarter-final defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1965, died at Cedars Care Home in Bourne aged 79.