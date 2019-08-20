FULL-TIME: SOUTHEND UNITED 0, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 2: Posh strike pair provide first win

Peterborough United picked up their first win of the season thanks to a quickfire double from Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney at Southend United on Tuesday night.

The strike pair, who also both scored in the 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium last weekend, delivered during the second half for Darren Ferguson's men.

Frazer Blake-Tracy was in action

It was just reward for Posh as they started both periods on the front foot and eventually finished the job to secure a 2-0 success.

Marcus Maddison was the creator-in-chief, setting up both goals as Posh registered their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season at the fourth attempt.

Three days earlier, Posh were stung by an Ipswich equaliser in added time, and Ferguson's side emerged in determined mood at Roots Hall.

Eisa, buoyed by netting his first Posh goal last weekend, unleashed a long-range shot that was deflected wide.

George Boyd was an attacking threat

Frankie Kent scooped an effort into the side-netting from a set-piece before being on the end of a late challenge from Sam Mantom, who picked up a booking.

Toney sent a volley over the bar from 10 yards as Posh continued to push on, and after some good combination play between Toney and George Boyd, the latter was unable to hit the target.

But after Southend's Harry Lennon almost scored an own goal following a tidy pass from Maddison, the hosts started to turn the tide.

Christy Pym had to be alert as he rushed from his line to stop Mantom in his tracks and Manchester United loanee Ethan Hamilton, who had looked lively, shot wide of the target.

Brandon Goodship then had a good chance but he also failed to test Pym as the half drew to a close.

Southend didn't need the break, with the momentum in their favour, and Posh certainly made the most of the interval.

Ferguson's side started the second half strongly and Boyd went close to scoring from 25 yards, but he saw the effort rebound off the post to safety.

At the other end, Goodship sent a shot inches wide, but Southend started to sink just a couple of minutes later.

Maddison was the provider as his left wing cross was turned in by Eisa.

And it didn't take long for Posh to strike again as Maddison produced some more magic, setting up Toney, who delivered a superb finish to double his team's advantage.

Eisa threatened to add another but he was denied by Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The home side turned to their bench in a bid to salvage the game, but their three substitutions made little difference.

Siriki Dembélé, on for Eisa with 15 minutes to go, was off target with another Posh effort, while Mark Milligan missed the chance to spark a late Southend fightback as he headed against the bar from a corner.

Southend: Bishop, White (Humphrys 64), Shaughnessy, Lennon, Ralph (Blackman 72), Milligan, Hamilton, Bwomono, Mantom, Goodship (Ndukwu 73), Cox.

Unused substitutes: Oxley, Hyam, Kelman, Robinson.

Posh: Pym, Blake-Tracy, Beevers (c), Kent, Mason, Maddison (Tasdemir 75), Reed, Knight (Ward 90), Boyd, Toney, Eisa (Dembele 75).

Unused substitutes: O'Malley, Butler, Bennett, Burrows.

Referee: Alan Young

Goals: Posh: Eisa (55), Toney (57)

Attendance: 5,890 (Posh fans: 383)