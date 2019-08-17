FULL-TIME: PETERBOROUGH UNITED 2, IPSWICH TOWN 2: Chambers denies Posh in injury time

Peterborough United were denied by a last-gasp Luke Chambers header as Ipswich Town salvaged a 2-2 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It looked like Posh were heading for their first win of the Sky Bet League One season after fine finishes from Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa put them 2-1 up.



But Ipswich skipper Chambers had the final say, powering home from a corner in added time to earn his team a point.



It was an eventful day for Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym as he went from villain to hero before the late Ipswich leveller.



Pym's mistake allowed James Norwood to pounce and open the scoring inside four minutes, but the Posh No.1 made amends when saving Norwood's second-half spot-kick.



It wasn't to be enough for the home side though as Ipswich delighted the packed away end late on, ensuring a point was all Posh would get as they ended a run of three straight defeats at the start of this campaign.



Ipswich had been dealt a blow before kick-off with the news Luke Garbutt, who had scored their goal in each of the first two league games, was sidelined by a knee injury.



But the Tractor Boys got off to a flying start, as the ball was lofted into the box by Miles Kenlock and Posh keeper Pym, who felt he was impeded, failed to gather, giving Norwood the chance to fire home.



Norwood refused to turn down the invitation, placing the ball into the net and running off in delight, while Pym remonstrated furiously with referee Martin Coy.



Ipswich had their tails up and after Kayden Jackson flew down the left, Flynn Downes hammered the ball over the bar from the edge of the box.



Posh were desperate for a spark, something to silence the noisy away support, but Ipswich were winning the battles in the middle of the park and Danny Rowe soon shot straight at Pym.



It had taken 12 minutes, but the home fans finally had something to get excited about when Marcus Maddison whipped in a free-kick, only for it to drift wide after just evading the head of Toney.



Maddison had the first home attempt soon after, lashing the ball over the bar on the half-volley from just outside the area.



Posh should have been level on 20 minutes as Frazer Blake-Tracy did some brilliant work down the left, beating his man and sending in a superb ball for Toney, who could only divert a free header at goalkeeper Tomas Holy.



But Toney made up for that miss in style soon after, winning a free-kick and then powering home the header from Maddison's pinpoint delivery.



The Posh striker put his finger to his lips as he celebrated in front of the Ipswich fans, who jeered him after feeling he had gone down too easily for the award of the set-piece.



Pym then made a fine one-handed save at the other end, tipping Gwion Edwards' curling effort wide as the Tractor Boys looked to respond almost immediately.



Maddison tried an ambitious attempt from close to the halfway line before the break, but it didn't have the distance to truly trouble Holy.



Posh started the second half far better than they had the first, with Maddison and Eisa both bringing fine saves from Holy after finding space inside the box.



That goalmouth action lifted the home fans, who were now roaring their team on with real vigour, but Ipswich responded, with Downes twisting a turning before laying the ball off to Cole Skuse, who saw his 20-yard effort parried away by Pym.



The Posh stopper then had to get down to make a more routine save from Edwards before George Boyd fired a long-range effort over at the other end.



Posh had a penalty appeal turned down when Toney tussled with Kenlock in the box before Josh Knight's header across the six-yard box was just diverted to safety by Holy.



But the hosts went ahead soon after as some lovely footwork in the box from Eisa proved too hot to handle, with the striker poking the ball expertly past the Ipswich goalkeeper.



It looked like the lead wouldn't last long as Posh failed to deal with a long ball over the top and Jackson was brought down by Frankie Kent, with referee Coy awarding the penalty.



But Norwood's effort was poor as Pym got down to his right to not only save but also hold the ball, preventing the chance of a rebound.



Posh brought on Serhat Tasdemir for Maddison during a rare break in the action, in which Coy angered the home fans by only dishing out a yellow to Ipswich defender Kenlock.



Toney then had a couple of efforts, the first saved and the second hit high over the bar, while Ipswich huffed and puffed as they tried to get back in the game.



It looked like it was destined to be Posh's day until Chambers popped up to head home a corner four minutes into added time, leaving the hosts stunned.



Posh tried to summon up one final response, but it wasn't to be and they had to make do with a draw.



Posh: Pym, Blake-Tracy, Beevers (c), Kent, Mason, Maddison (Tasdemir 74), Reed, Knight, Boyd, Toney, Eisa (Ward 85).

Unused substitutes: O'Malley, Butler, Dembele, Kanu, Burrows.



Ipswich: Holy, Donacien, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Kenlock, Rowe (El Mizouni 74), Skuse, Downes, Edwards (Judge 62), Norwood, Jackson.

Unused substitutes: Norris, Wilson, Roberts, Dozzell, Huws.



Referee: Martin Coy



Goals: Posh: Toney (29), Eisa (62). Ipswich: Norwood (4), Chambers (90+4)



Attendance: 10,071 (4,014 Ipswich fans)

Marcus Maddison was in action for Posh