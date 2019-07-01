Frustration as Nottingham Forest cancel friendly against Peterborough United after sacking manager

Nottingham Forest have cancelled their scheduled friendly against Peterborough United in Spain.

Posh were due to face Forest at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia on Saturday, July 6 with tickets available for fans to buy on the day. But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced on Twitter this evening (Monday) that the Championship club have cancelled the fixture.

He tweeted: “Just received the new @NFFC have cxxx our game for Saturday evening in La Manga @theposhofficial fans. Apologies for this last minute nonsense . We are trying to find an alternative & will have a game hopefully sorted & news on it tomorrow .”

Forest’s decision to cancel the friendly comes a few days after sacking manager Martin O’Neill and replacing him with Sabri Lamouchi.

Replying to one person on Twitter who said the new manager had to do what is best for Forest, a frustrated Mr MacAnthony replied: “Yeah sure. Shame he couldn’t let us know a few days ago Dave . We’ve been asking for days & told up until today all is ok. Then late today sorry it’s off. That’s wrong imo!”

The club chairman also revealed Posh are speaking to a Scottish club to fill the fixture.