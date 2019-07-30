Fringe players impress for Peterborough United in front of a record Deeping Rangers crowd

The Peterborough United players expected to be on the fringes of the first-team in the opening weeks did their best to ensure they won’t be forgotten during an 8-1 friendly romp at Deeping Rangers last night (July 29).

Attacking midfielder George Cooper scored four times, teenage talent Idris Kanu scored twice and midfielder Louis Reed contributed a ‘goal-of-the-season’ candidate in front of a record Deeping crowd of 1,105 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium.

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Deeping. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It didn’t take long for Posh to open the scoring as Kanu, playing down the middle, tapped home from close-range after good work from Frazer Blake-Tracy down the left in the second minute. Posh pushed for a second goal but it was the hosts, one of the favourites for the Unitred Counties Premier Division this season, who levelled as Scott Mooney fired home from just inside the box past Conor O’Malley.

The lead was restored in some style by Reed who fired home an unstoppable half volley from distance into the top corner after Deeping could only half clear a cross from the right. On the stroke of half-time, Posh extended their lead as Cooper got his first of the night, curling home with his left-foot after the hosts backed off.

Cooper made it 4-1 at the start of the second half, drilling a low left-footed effort past former Posh youth team ‘keeper Luke Elsom and into the bottom corner. Cooper completed his hat-trick as he finished off a superb flowing move with a controlled first time finish.

Kanu then grabbed his second of the night as he toe-poked past the keeper after another eye-catching move before Cooper claimed his fourth as he twisted and turned before lifting the ball over Elsom with his right-foot.

Idris Kanu scores for Posh at Deeping Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The final goal of the night was made very much made in the Academy as two substitutes combined to great effect, Archie Jones with a wonderful pass releasede Brad Rolt who slotted the ball past Elsom. Flynn Clarke was denied by Elsom and Cooper sent an audacious chip over the top after a clever flick from Rolt as Posh pressed for goal nine.

Elsom had earlier made saves from Reed and Tasdemir while Posh ‘keeper O’Malley was not really called upon to make any serious saves following Deeping’s goal.

Posh won seven and lost one of their nine pre-season friendlies.

Posh: O’Malley, Naismith, Bennett, Fosu (sub Clarke), Blake-Tracy, Burrows, Barker (sub Jones), Reed, Cooper, Tasdemir (Sub Rolt), Kanu.