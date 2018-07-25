Free admission to Peterborough United friendly for season ticket holders

Have your say

Peterborough United season ticket holders can watch the friendly against Championship side Bolton Wanderers at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (July 28, 3pm) free of charge.

Season ticket holders must however book their tickets by 5pm on Friday, July 27.

Tickets can be booked at the ticket office, online at www.theposhtickets.com or by calling Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1934.

Tickets in advance for non-season ticket holders cost: adults £8, seniors 60+ £5, under 22s £5, under 18s £1. Tickets on matchday from 10am cost: adults £10, seniors 60+ £7, under 22s £7, under 18s £1.

The Motorpoint Stand and the London Road terrace will be closed for this fixture.

Bolton could have two former Posh men in their ranks as midfielder Erhun Oztumer joined goalkeeper Ben Alnwick at the club in the summer.

Bolton players went on strike earlier this summer over unpaid wages, but they will be at the ABAX Satdium having lost 3-1 at non-league Guiseley in a friendly this week.

Posh have given the Motorpoint Stand over to Luton fans when the Hatters visit for a League One fixture on Saturday, August 18.