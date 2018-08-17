Free admission for Peterborough United season ticket holders

Peterborough United season ticket holders will gain admission to the club’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at home to Brighton Unders 21s on Tuesday, October 9 free of charge.

Season ticket holders can obtain their free ticket at the ABAX Stadium Box Office, online at www.theposhtickets.com or by calling the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934.

Admission for non-season ticket holders has been set at just £5 in advance of match day (for adults, concessions and under 18s) with the price rising to £8 for adults on the night of the game.

The Motorpoint Stand and the Weston Homes London Road Terrace will be closed for this fixture.