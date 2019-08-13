Frazer excited about his Peterborough United prospects

The 45-minute Football League debut of Frazer Blake-Tracy was a rare Peterborough United highlight from Saturday’s 1-0 League One defeat at Oxford United (August 10).

The 23 year-old left-back was a half-time substitute for the disappointing Dan Butler and there’s every chance the summer signing from King’s Lynn Town could start when Posh visit the Kassam Stadium again for a Carabao Cup first round tie tonight (August 13).

Blake-Tracy insists he was excited rather than nervous when Posh boss Darren Ferguson told him five minutes before the break that he was going to make his first Posh appearance.

“I’m not one to get nervous,” Blake-Tracy said. “Being nervous suggests to me you think someting bad might happen. I was excited more than anything because this is why I came to this club.

“The manager told me five minutes before half-time to get ready as I was going on. I just saw it was the opportunity I wanted and I felt I did okay.

“Obviously I made some mistakes after I went on, but overall I did okay. I was certainly grateful for the chance.

“You never know when a chance might come so you have to be ready. I’m not one to go knocking on a manager’s door to tell him I’m ready to play. I just try and let my football do my talking.

“I’m ready if the manager needs me again. If it’s not my time then I’ll be patient and I’ll keep working and keep absorbing information.

“It’s great that for the first time all I have to worry about is football. I loved non-league football as it’s just a load of honest lads playing mainly for the love of the game, but I had to go work, think about what I was going to eat and lots of other things. Everything is laid on for the players here.

“There are hard challenges ahead for me, but I’ve loved every minute of it so far.

“I came the long way round into the Football League, but I’m loving it now I’m here.”

Blake-Tracy had no family at the game on Saturday as he didn’t know he would eveb be in the squad.