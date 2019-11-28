Frankie says Peterborough United will have to be at their best to see off non-League Dover

Frankie Kent knows exactly how hard it can be taking on non League opposition in the FA Cup - and he is warning his Peterborough United team mates they need to be at their best against Dover Athletic this weekend.

Posh host the Whites at Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (ko 2pm), knowing a win will take them into third round and the chance to draw a plum tie against Premier League opposition.

But former Colchester United man Kent knows non-League opposition can never be taken lightly.

In the 2015/16 season, Kent was part of the Colchester team that had to battle past Wealdstone and Altrincham to reach round three, and ghe said: “I remember those games well, they were hard games.

“They had nothing to lose.

“The first game against Wealdstone, they came flying at us and gave it everything, we went 2-1 behind before going on to win 6-2, but it wasn’t easy.

“The second game against Altrincham was also tough, but in a different way.

“They got an early goal and then it was us throwing everything at them.

“They went 2-1 up just after half-time and we needed a late goal to win the game 3-2. I think it can be so tough playing a non League side in the FA Cup because there is no pressure on them and it is their chance to show what they are about.

“So with those types of games it’s all about winning and getting through to the next round as all the pressure is on the League teams.

The pressure will certainly be on Posh, but Kent is confident he and his team-mates can get the job done.

And he will certainly be doing his bit to make sure the Posh players’ attitude is spot on.

“Dover will come here with nothing to lose,” said the 24-year-old.

“They had a great result last time beating Southend 1-0, so they will be full of confidence. I actually have a few friends that play for them as well including their centre-midfielder Jack Munns.

“Some of my early games that I played in were in the FA Cup and this competition has taught me so much, as a player, in the sense of mentality.

“When you play against non League teams as a young player, you tend to have that mentality that you should turn up and win, but it is definitely not like that in reality.

“So playing in the FA Cup at a young age has really helped me.

“Now I go into every game thinking it is going to be the hardest game of my career and not to let your standards drop because if you do then the other team will take advantage of that.”