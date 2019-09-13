Former Peterborough United stars join chorus of support for legend Tommy Robson as fundraisers planned

Former Peterborough United players have joined in the chorus of support for Posh legend Tommy Robson after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The club’s record appearance holder revealed the diagnosis earlier this week, telling the Peterborough Telegraph he plans to fight the condition as hard as he can.

News of his illness drew huge messages of support from Posh supporters, including from another club legend in Grant McCann.

RELATED: Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson reveals motor neurone disease fight

Peterborough United fans rally around legend Tommy Robson after motor neurone disease diagnosis

And further messages of support have now come in from recent Posh players Jack Marriott, Gaby Zakuani, Junior Morias and Danny Lloyd.

Moreover, the chairman of the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA), Adi Mowles, said money will be raised to support Tommy, who lives in Bretton with his wife Helen.

Adi said: “Like all Posh fans, and indeed anyone who knows Tommy, I was devastated by the news of his diagnosis.

“I had a conversation a fair few weeks ago with him and he gave me a heads up then about the possibility, but when he rang me after seeing the specialist and had it confirmed it became all too real.

“We’d previously discussed sorting something out for his 50th year at Posh but various things got in the way. Now he has gone public with the tragic news there will be lots of events planned to raise funds to look after the man, the club legend.

“To be perfectly honest it has been him looking after me since he shared his news, but now is the time I kick myself into action and I know all Posh fans will be fully behind the cause.

“Tommy was a hero of mine as a kid due to his football but an even bigger hero since I have got to know him.

“We thought we’d lost him a few years ago (when he had a heart attack) and I remember blubbing like a child at Watford when the 1,500 Posh fans present sang his song for 11 minutes to support him in his battle then. He can rest assured that he’ll get that level of support in this his latest battle.

“We’ve got Tommy Tommy Tommy Tommy Robson on the wing.”

Jack tweeted: “Horrible news, such a great man! Sending my best to him and his family #pufc.”

Gaby tweeted: “Prayers and thoughts with you Sir Tommy Robson #Hero real legend! #pufc.”

Junior tweeted: “Prayers and thoughts with you Sir Tommy Robson.”

Danny tweeted: “Such sad news this Tommy is a top man couldn’t do more for you and the club, my thoughts are with you in your fight Tommy #pufc.”