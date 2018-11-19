Former Peterborough United player-manager has passed away

Have your say

Former Peterborough United manager Jim Iley has passed away aged 82.

Iley moved to Posh from Newcastle United in January, 1969 and acted as a caretaker-manager immediately before taking the role permanently in March.

He made 76 playing appearances, scoring nine goals.

His last game for Posh was in August, 1972 just before he was sacked as manager.

Iley was famous for his accurate set-piece deliveries, but he also became the first Posh player to be sent off in a Football League game at Port Vale in August, 1969.

Iley also oversaw a record Posh defeat in the Football League , 8-2 at Chester in 1972.

Iley managed Posh in 154 Football League matches, winning 57 and losing 59. His departure paved the way for the arrival of Noel Cantwell as manager. He transformed the club from the bottom of Division Four to the title in just 18 months.

Iley also played for Sheffield United, Spurs and Nottingham Forest.

After leaving Posh he managed Barnsley, Blackburn, Bury and Exeter.