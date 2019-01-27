Former Peterborough United player and manager to speak at seniors event

Former Peterborough United player and manager Mick Jones is the next guest speaker at a lunch for the club’s senior citizen supporters.

The event, which will run from 12pm until 2pm on Wednesday. January 30 in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite at the ABAX Stadium, is free for senior citizens to attend. Free tea and coffee will also be served.

Centre-back Jones played in 45 of 46 Division Four League games as Posh won the 1973-74 title under Noel Cantwell. He was signed from Nott County on the eve of that season.

Jones went on to make 101 appearances for the club, scoring six goals. His career at the club was ruined by injury and he turned to management with Kettering, Mansfield and Halifax before spending an unsuccessful time as Posh boss in the 1988-89 season,

Jones went on to enjoy a successful career as assistant manager to Neil Warnock at various clubs.