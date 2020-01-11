Former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans delighted and disappointed with Gillingham’s goalless draw at London Road

There were mixed emotions from Gillingham’s former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans after today’s 0-0 draw in League One at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 11).

Evans was happy with his side’s performance, but frustrated they didn’t leave with three points after a dominant first-half display when helped by a fierce wind at their backs.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United in action with Jack Tucker of Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As ever Evans was respectful of the club that sacked him when he had Posh sitting sixth in League One less than 12 months ago.

Posh are now ninth, just one point outside the play-offs, while Gillingham are 14th just three points behind Posh.

“On another day we are 3-0 up at half-time,” Evans said. “The gale force wind down the pitch played a part, but we were dominant in the first-half. It was one-way traffic.

“We had three great headed chances which we should score from. We should have turned around comfortably in front.

“I knew Darren Ferguson would get a reaction out of some good players in the second-half, but we stayed courageous and we had some very effective spells ourselves.

“Their best spell came when Marcus Maddison was introduced as he is an outstanding talent, but we looked after him well.

“We go away disappointed, but we also know how difficult it is to come here so we have to be pleased with how we played.

“This is a great club. I’m very respectful of what Darragh MacAnthony, Darren and Barry Fry have done here.”

Evans had one big worrying moment when Ivan Toney escaped behind his back four in the 95th minute, but League One’s top scorer shot badly wide under pressure from recovering defenders.

Toney wanted a penalty, but referee Kevin Johnson, who suffered a tongue-lashing from Evans earlier this season, ignored all claims.

“I’ve seen the incident back,” Evans revealed. “And we would have been very aggrieved if a penalty had been given.”