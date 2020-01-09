Former Peterborough United manager doesn’t have revenge on his mind almost 12 months after his shock sacking

Former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans will be motivated by professional pride rather than revenge when he returns to London Road for the first time since his shock sacking almost 12 months ago.

Evans brings his in-form Gillingham side to the Weston Homes Stadium for a League One clash on Saturday (January 11). A win for the Gills would bring them level on points with Posh.

Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh at Gillingham.

Posh were sixth in League One when they sacked Evans, the only manager of the last decade to win more than 50% of the League points available in his spell in charge.

But Saturday for Evans is about the Gills continuing their recent good form in League One. A run of six games unbeaten has lifted them into the top half of the table.

Evans believes Posh will present the biggest danger to his side for some time, even though Darren Ferguson’s men are going through a sticky patch.

“I ignore the formbook and look at the teamsheet,” Evans said. “And I see some very talented players in the Posh squad. If I picked a first team from the Posh squad and the Gillingham squad it would be stacked with Posh players.

“That’s not to denigrate my own players because they have been brilliant for me, but I operate with the lowest budget in League One so we don’t have an Ivan Toney and we don’t have anyone capable of scoring a quality goal like Joe Ward did at our place earlier in the season.

“We are under no illusions about the task on Saturday. Posh will be desperate to get back on the winning track just as we will be desperate to stop them.

“We will try and win the game, but if we can’t win we will try and get a point as that would be a good result against this Posh team for a club like ours. We have been good in League One lately. The players have taken on board how we want to play and the results have followed.

“Getting a good result for Gillingham is my only motivation. Obviously I was disappointed to leave Posh, but how can I complain about a chairman who backed me completely in my time there?

“There were times when he would raise an eyebrow when I told him who I wanted to sign, but two days later the deal would be done.”