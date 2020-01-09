Former Peterborough United boss wanted to give Ricky-Jade Jones a debut aged 15!

Former Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has revealed he wanted to give Ricky-Jade Jones a Posh debut at the age of 15.

Posh decided to protect Jack Marriott, who they wanted to sell, for the final game of the 2017-18 season at Portsmouth so Evans selected Jones.

“Ricky was a talent,” Evans stated. “I felt there would be no harm in playing him in a match with nothing on it for either team, but the club secretary rang me the night before to say Ricky couldn’t play as he was too young!

“I’m pleased to see Ricky going so well now though and thrilled that he got a goal at Burnley.

“Ricky is a great kid who comes from a lovely family and I hope he goes on to have a great career.

“Who knows I might be watching him years down the line as when I retire I will be watching Posh, maybe in a new stadium.

“I’ve lived next to the city for 25 years now and my affinity for the club will never change no matter what happens to them or me,

“It remains a proud moment when I was given the job and it remains a great shame we weren’t successful together.”

Jones made his Posh debut aged 17 earlier this season.