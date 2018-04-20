Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann believes Posh should be in the play-offs

Former Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes he left behind a side good enough to make the League One play-offs.

McCann, who was sacked in February, was a pundit for Sky in Posh's 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers which left his former club's play-off hopes in major doubt.

The Northern Irishman has not spoken publicly since leaving the club, but speaking before and after the match at Ewood Park he blamed inconsistency and an inability to hold onto leads (27 points have been dropped from winning positions this season) as the reasons why Posh are set to miss out on the top six.

The club legend said: "It's inconsistency really. Steve (Evans) has come in, he's inherited this group. He rightly said when he came in that myself, the chairman and Barry (Fry) worked hard to get this group.

"It's a squad that should be in the top six. Those points dropped has cost them."

McCann, though, did not rule out Posh taking enough points from their last three matches to sneak into the play-offs.

He said: "I wouldn't write them off. They have the players in the changing room, they have the characters in the changing room."

McCann also expressed his disappointment that striker Jack Marriott did not receive the League One player of the year award and described Marcus Maddison - who was injured for the Blackburn match - as "unstoppable" on his day.

On the Blackburn defeat, McCann said Posh players Conor O'Malley and Andrew Hughes could have done better for the first two goals scored by Bradley Dack and Danny Graham, the first of which followed a slip by central defender Steven Taylor.

McCann added: "Peterborough looked a bit tired 70 minutes in, maybe trying to manage the game a little bit early, but credit to Blackburn they were outstanding second-half.

"Peterborough were excellent (until the Blackburn equaliser). They were very positive.

"But I felt tonight they managed the game too early. They should have gone for the second goal.

"They had some very good chances first-half."