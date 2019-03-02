Formation change brings out the best of Peterborough United’s Marcus Maddison and Lee Tomlin

Have your say

Ever since Lee Tomlin returned to London Road there was excitement at him lining up alongside Marcus Maddison, and today the pair really clicked.

Posh lined up with three at the back against Wycombe Wanderers with Maddison and Tomlin linking up just behind striker Matt Godden as the midfield diamond was ditched.

And the change of formation appeared to work with Maddison and Matt Godden both scoring twice in a 4-2 win, with the pair also contributing three assists between them.

Wycombe did twice come back into the match, with a Ryan Tafazolli own goal and Matt Bloomfield strike making it 2-1 and 3-2, but Posh held out for a second win in three matches.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley - Spilled a couple of crosses, one of which led to Bloomfield scoring, and did not breed confidence 5

Jason Naismith - Thrived at centre-back and was still able to contribute going forward 8

Ben White - Generally defended well and looked comfortable on the ball 6

Ryan Tafazolli - Scored an own goal and was looking shaky, but stepped up in the second-half. Dealt with Akinfenwa well 5

Daniel Lafferty - Looked assured on his return to the side 7

Alex Woodyard - A busy performance and broke up the play, but fortunate not to be booked after several fouls 6

Joe Ward - Confident in the right wing-back position but missed a good late chance 6

Callum Cooke - Fairly quiet in the match but held his own alongside Woodyard 6

Lee Tomlin - A lovely flick in the build-up to Godden’s second goal and set up Ward with a great pass. Fun to watch 8

Marcus Maddison - Two goals, two assists and one superb run which had the crowd on their feet. An absolute joy to watch 10

Matt Godden - Back into the side thanks to Toney’s suspension but took his chance superbly with two goals and an assist 9

Substitutes

Louis Reed: (for Cooke, 80 minutes)

George Cooper: (for Tomlin, 85 minutes)

Kyle Dempsey (not used).

Matty Stevens (not used).

Tyler Denton (not used).

Rhys Bennett (not used).

Aaron Chapman (not used).