FLEETWOOD v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh forced into a late change as they chase a fourth straight League One win

Have your say

Peterborough United have been forced into a late change as they seek a fourth straight League One win at Fleetwood today (April 20, 3pm).

In-form centre-back Ryan Tafazolli dropped out of the starting line-up after the pre-match warm-up because of a knee injury. Josh Knight replaces him with Darren Lyon coming onto the substitutes bench.

Winger Joe Ward is absent from the matchday squad again for personal reasons.

Posh need to pick up three points from the trip to Highbury to keep the pressure on play-off rivals Doncaster who have a tough game at Sunderland later in the day (5.15pm).

Posh beat Fleetwood 1-0 at home earlier this season thanks to a Rhys Bennett goal.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett, Josh Knight, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Matt Godden, George Cooper, Conor O’Malley, Callum Cooke, Darren Lyon, Mathew Stevens, Tyler Denton.

Fleetwood: Alex Cairns, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Ashley Nadesan, Harrison Biggins, Nathan Sheron, James Husband, Ross Wallace, Paddy Madden, Wes Burns, Ched Evans. Substitutes: Paul Jones, Eddie Clarke, Macauley Southam-Hales, Ashley Hunter, James Hill, Ryan Rydel, Laurence Smith.

Referee: Tom Nield.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates.