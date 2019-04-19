FLEETWOOD TOWN 1 PETERBOROUGH UNITED 1: Late goal is crushing play-offs blow for Posh

Peterborough United’s League One play-offs suffered a cruel, and possibly fatal, blow as Fleetwood grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser today (April 19).

Posh looked set to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Doncaster aafter Marcus Maddison’s fourth goal in four matches gave them a deserved 6th minute lead.

But in the fifth and final minute of added time a long throw was cleared by Posh to the edge of the area where Fleetwood substitute Ashley Hunter was waiting to volley home.

It was a valuable three points thrown away by Posh as Maddison saw a first-half penalty saved and he and Ivan Toney also hit the woodwork.

Posh, who would hasve moved to within two points of Doncaster who kicked off at Sunderland at 5.15, paid the penalty for sitting back after scoring and enabling a feeble home side to play four up top and launch balls into the penalty area.

Posh were dealt a blow prior to kick-off when centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, a star in a run of recent clean sheets, pulled out to be replaced by Josh Knight.

But Posh were far from unsettled and dominated the opening 20 minutes with their superior passing. They were the better side right up until Maddison saw his weak penalty saved by Fleetwood ‘keeper Alex Cairns. Maddison had earnt the spot-kick by drawing a trip from Lewie Coyle.

Within seconds Ivan Toney found himself free behind the home defence, but he screwed his shot so badly from a tight angle the ball travelled out for a throw-in.

Such generosity inspited a Fleetwood side with little to play apart from creating a positive headline for manager Joey Barton, who may or not be the subject of a police investigation after a tunnel fracas at Barnsley the previous weekend.

Madden was soon shooting over after a fine Wes Burns run and the same player saw a delightful chip turned over by Posh ‘keeper Aaron Chapman who used every inch of his giant frame to intervene.

Fleetwood looked to have a strong penalty claim of their own turned down by erratic referee Tom Nield when Louis Reed tangled with Burns. Nield also kept his cards in his pocket when some of the fouls on dashing Posh winger Siriki Dembele were blatantly cynical.

Maddison finished his up-and-downfirst- half by striking the top of the crossbar with a fierce 20-yard free-kick.

Maddison and Demebele were both up against forwards turned into wingbacks and threatened often without finding the killer ball or shot

Posh missed another goalden chance to take the lead from a Maddison free kick at the start of the second-half. Rhys Bennett did well to win a header from Maddison’s free kick, but Toney headed against a post after getting the better of his marker.

Posh begans to labour again, but crucially kept things tight at the back and in the 64th minute they struck the front as Maddison made up his penalty failure in emphatic fashion.

Jason Naismith was the provider from the right wing, his cross reaching Maddison at the far first time and his first time finish was terrific, as was his knee-sliding celebration in front of the dugouts.

Madden missed a great chance to equalise immediately after a free kick fell nicely at his feet, but he scuffed a miserable shot wide.

When Chapman saved superbly from Ross Wallace, Posh looked home and dry, but a huge throw caused one moment of defensive uncertainty.

It was the first goal Posh had conceded in four games and it will most likely be a costly one.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett, Josh Knight, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele (sub Tyler Denton, 80 mins), Lee Tomlin (sub George Cooper, 74 mins), Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney (sub Matt Godden, 82 mins)..

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Callum Cooke, Mathew Stevens, Darren Lyon.

Fleetwood: Alex Cairns, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Ashley Nadesan (sub Ashley Hunter, 74 mins), Harrison Biggins, Nathan Sheron (sub James Hill, 74 mins), James Husband, Ross Wallace, Paddy Madden, Wes Burns, Ched Evans.

Unused substitutes: Paul Jones, Eddie Clarke, Macauley Southam-Hales, Ryan Rydel, Laurence Smith.

Goals: Posh - Maddison (64 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Dembele (foul).

Fleetwood - Husband (foul), Eastham (foul), Biggins (foul).

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 2,717 (333 Posh).