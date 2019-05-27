Find out Peterborough United’s odds to win the 2019-20 League One title

Have your say

Peterborough United have been installed as sixth favourites to win League One next season by Sky Bet.

Play-off final losers Sunderland are the predictable favourites at 4-1 with relegated Ipswich & Rotherham, Portsmouth and League Two champions Lincoln City all at shorter prices than Posh.

Posh are 16/1 to win the title, 4/1 to be promoted and 7/1 to be relegated.

Financially stricken Bury are the rank outsiders.

League One 2019/20 title odds with Sky Bet: 4/1 Sunderland, 6/1 Ipswich 8/1 Portsmouth, 10/1 Rotherham, 14/1 Lincoln, 16/1 POSH, 20/1 Burton, Coventry, Doncaster, Fleetwood, Oxford, 22/1 Bolton, 25/1 MK Dons, 28/1 Blackpool, 33/1 Bristol Rovers, Rochdale, Shrewsbury, Southend, Tranmere, 40/1 AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe. 66/1 Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, 80/1 Bury.