Ferguson, Toney and Thompson on who they want Peterborough United to draw in the FA Cup third round

Darren Ferguson is keeping his fingers crossed that Peterborough United hit the jackpot and land a glamour tie when the FA Cup third round draw is made on Monday night.

The Posh boss admits his record in being handed plum draws has been 'terrible' during his stints in charge at London Road, but he would love to bag a big day out for the club and its supporters.

United booked their place in round three with a hard-fought 3-0 win over National League side Dover Athletic on Sunday afternoon, and will be ball number 58 in the draw, which is being shown live on BBC Two on Monday evening, with the programme starting at 7pm.

This is the stage where all the clubs from the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship join the fray, and Ferguson, who has already stated an away day at his former club Manchester United would be the dream scenario for him, is hoping Posh strike it lucky.

Asked what he'll be doing for the draw, Ferguson said: "I'll sit in my lounge, the fire will be on and I'll be watching the draw, like most people would do at this time of the year.

"I just hope we either get one of the big ones away from home, or, if it's possible, you get a winnable game at home to try and get in round four.

"That's what we would like, but I've not had much luck here as a manager with that.

"They have been terrible, and I seem to follow Tony Mowbray around, so we will probably get Blackburn away!

"But we are in round three, and it would be great if we got a really big one away for the club, because it is a good day out for the club, and for the fans in particular. That would be a real bonus."

Striker Ivan Toney, who grabbed plenty of attention on Sunday thanks to his brilliant opening goal in the win over Dover, says he doesn't care who Posh land in round three.

"I don't mind who we get, and I fancy our chances against anybody if we play how we normally play," said the former Newcastle United man, who has now scored 13 goals this season.

"We will have a great chance, and if it is a home draw then even better, but we'll see what happens.

"If we did get one of the big boys away that would be nice, but we just want to get as far as we can in the competition."

Nathan Thompson has gone against the glory draw grain though, and he admits he would prefer to draw a similar or lower ranked club to Posh, so there is a genuine chance of progressing further in the competition.

"For me, I would prefer to get a smaller club in the third round if I am being honest," said the right-back.

"Don't get me wrong, it's nice to go and play at the likes of the Arsenal and Tottenham, and I was a Tottenham fan growing up, so to go their new stadium would be nice.

"But I think to go as far as you can in this competition is even more rewarding, so to get a team at our level or even below would be more appetising for me."