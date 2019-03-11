Fergie will decide whether or not to extend his stay at Peterborough United at the end of the month

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will make a decision on his future at the club at the end of March.

Chairman Dareragh MacAnthony revealed over the weekend his wish to extend Ferguson’s stay at the ABAX Stadium, regardless of results between now and the end of the current campaign.

Ferguson has overseen two wins, four defeats and a draw in seven League One matches since replacing Steve Evans on January 26. Posh have also dropped a place to seventh, but in three of Ferguson’s defeats he has seen one of his players suffer a first-half sending off.

Posh remain just a point outside the play-off places ahead of a League One match at rock-bottom AFC Wimbledon tomorrow (March 12).

Ferguson’s assistant Gavin Strachan has also been invited to stay on at Posh.

“We’re planning to sit down with the owners and with Bary Fry at the end of the month,” Ferguson said.

“Our future won’t depend on results this season as it’s a long-term project the club is planning.

“When I came in I had to make a quick decision. It was a quick turnaround so we said we’d sign until the end of the season and then make another decision.

“I’m enjoying being back. The players have had to get used to different styles of training session and also used to the way I want to play. They seem to be enjoying it as well even if we haven’t had as many wins as we’d have liked. There have been reasons for that though.”

Ferguson is the most successful manager in Posh history in terms of promotions won (three).