Fergie to return as Peterborough United manager

Darren Ferguson is set to return for a third spell as manager of Peterborough United.

Ferguson is expected to meet the players tomorrow (January 27) after the surprise sacking of Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor today.

Ferguson managed Posh to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2007-2009 and returned to lead the club to promotion from League One in 2011 after a play-off final win at Old Trafford over Huddersfield.

Ferguson almost oversaw a great escape from relegation from the Championship in 2013 and then steered Posh to the League One play-offs the following season when they lost to Orient. Posh did win the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final at Wembley that season.

Ferguson was sacked towards the end of the 2014-15 season before managing Doncaster to a relegation and a promotion.

He left Doncaster in the summer.

Ferguson will be in charge when Posh travel to Bristol Rovers for a League One match on Tuesday (January 29).