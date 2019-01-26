Fergie returns as Peterborough United manager

Darren Ferguson has returned for a third spell as manager of Peterborough United.

Ferguson has been appointeduntil the end of the season. He is expected to meet the players tomorrow (January 27) after the surprise sacking of Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor after a 0-0 League One draw with Charlton at the ABAX Stadium today. Gavin Strachan will be Ferguson’s assistant.

A club statement read: “With 17 games to go in the Sky Bet League One season, it was important that an appointment of a new manager was done swiftly and with somebody that has knowledge of the football club and has managed in this division.

“Everybody at Peterborough United are focussed on ending the season with a promotion push and with that in mind, we are pleased to appoint Darren Ferguson as our new manager on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

“He will be assisted by Gavin Strachan and the new management team will begin work at the Mick George Training Academy on Sunday morning. Darren Ferguson has been extremely successful as manager of this football club with three promotions on his CV and we are now looking ahead to Tuesday night’s game at Bristol Rovers.

“We would like to urge our supporters to get behind the new management team for the remaining 17 games of the Sky Bet League One season.”

Ferguson managed Posh to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2007-2009 and returned to lead the club to promotion from League One in 2011 after a play-off final win at Old Trafford over Huddersfield.

Ferguson almost oversaw a great escape from relegation from the Championship in 2013 and then steered Posh to the League One play-offs the following season when they lost to Orient. Posh did win the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final at Wembley that season.

Ferguson was sacked towards the end of the 2014-15 season before managing Doncaster to a relegation and a promotion.

He left Doncaster in the summer.

Ferguson will be in charge when Posh travel to Bristol Rovers for a League One match on Tuesday (January 29).