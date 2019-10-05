Fergie hammers sloppy defending as Peterborough United throw three points and third place away at Wycombe

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson made no attemp to hide his disappointment after a 3-3 League One draw at Wycombe Wanderers today (October 5).

On the surface a point from the home of the team sitting second in League One isn’t bad, but not when you were 2-0 up and coasting at half-time and then 3-2 up against 10 men at the start of added time at the end of the game.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Posh conceded a 95th-minute penalty to drop two points. A win would have took Posh up to third, but instead they are seventh.

Mo Eisa, Josh Knight and Ivan Toney scored for Posh, but Ferguson’s men again let in some poor goals. Thirty-seven year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa scored two of the home goals, including the last-gasp penalty, while Posh defender Frankie Kent out through his own net.

“It’s clear where our problems are,” Ferguson said. “Conceding sloppy goals is our Achilles heel right now. I’m saying the same things after a game.

“This is a disappointing result. There’s no getting away from that. We knew we were in for a tough game against a team who always go the final whistle, but I had enough quality and enough experience on the pitch to win that game.

“We were in control. We scored two good goals in the first-half and we knew the next goal was crucial. Marcus Maddison went through and should have scored for 3-0 and the game would have been over, and then a catalogue of errors got them back into the game.

“For their first goal we started off too deep from a free kick which meant Akinfenwa was heading at goal from closer than he should have been, but it still should have been saved.

“The second goal should have been cleared with a left foot, but he went with his right and the third was dreadful. We missed a chance to clear the ball and then committed a foul for a clear penalty.

“We have to manage games better than that. We kept running offside and we kept giving the ball away even though we were playing against 10 men. It felt like a defeat at the final whistle.

“But as a manager you find out more about your players when things aren’t going smoothly and a couple of mine couldn’t cope.

“We conceded three goals in a half of football and that won’t work. What bothers me is that it would be incredible if we keep up our current scoring rate so we have to get back to keeping clean sheets because it also won’t work if you have to score three goals just to win a game of football.”

Ferguson criticised goalkeeper Christy Pym again, but said he wouldn’t be dropped.

“I am paid to make decisions and I don’t care if you are a summer signing or if you cost alot of money you have to do your jobs well to stay in the side,” Ferguson added.

“I have others who can play and that includes goalkeepers. I’m not saying Christy will be dropped though because he won’t be.”

Posh are next in League One action at home to Lincoln next Saturday (October 12). Lincoln beat Sunderland today.