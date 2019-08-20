Fergie hails Peterborough United's 'Premier League quality' goals after success at Southend

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson says the goals his side scored in the 2-0 win at Southend United on Tuesday night were 'Premier League quality'.

Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney both netted after making the most of superb play from Marcus Maddison, earning Posh their first win of the season.



Maddison tormented Southend as he teed up the Posh strike pair, who both finished with aplomb.



And Ferguson was delighted with the nature of his side's win, especially as it came just three days after Ipswich Town snatched an added-time equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.



"It was a good win," Ferguson said.



"I think if I saw any team going away from home on a Tuesday night in this league and winning 2-0 I would think that was a good result.



"It wasn't a perfect display and there are things to work on, but I am pleased.



"I think the two goals we scored were superb - Premier League quality.



"The two assists from Marcus Maddison were outstanding and Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney took the chances very well.



"We could have scored more to be honest.



"I am pleased for the players because they put a lot in on Saturday and were gutted not to take all three points against Ipswich.



"We kept a clean sheet and aside from their chance that hit the bar late on, we looked comfortable."