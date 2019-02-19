Fergie frustration as injury woes hit Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has admitted to frustration over the number of injuries his playing squad have picked up in his three weeks at the club.

Posh had been relatively injury free this season, but since Ferguson replaced Steve Evans as first-team boss on January 26, Siriki Dembele (who is out for the season), Daniel Lafferty, Callum Cooke and now Josh Knight have all missed games because of injury or illness.

Tyler Denton (blue).

On-loan centre-back Knight limped out of the Posh win at Oxford on Saturday because of an ankle problem and he has returned to parent club Leicester City for a scan as ligament damage is suspected.

Lafferty also came off injured towards the end of that game because of a recurrence of a hamstring problem. He is now a doubt for Saturday’s League One home match with struggling Shrewsbury (February 23).

“It’s been frustrating picking up several injuries so close to each other,” Ferguson stated. “I don’t want to keep changing the side every week, but I’m having no choice at the moment.

“Josh damaged his ankle making a block tackle early in the game at Oxford. He ran it off, but then landed badly after jumping for a header. Leicester wanted him back straight away to give him a scan and if there is damage it will most likely be to his ligaments.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but Ryan Tafazolli was very good after he replaced him. It was a tough call between those two who to start with at Oxford anyway and Ryan gives us good balance being left-footed.

“Daniel got as far as he could in Saturday’s game. He had a hamstring issue a couple of weeks back and he was fine on Saturday until he had to turn and chase back. He then felt his hamstring a bit so we will have to wait and see whether or not he’s fit for Saturday. I won’t pick anyone who might not last 90 minutes.”

Ferguson has also been unable to pick Tafazolli, Lee Tomlin and Tyler Denton at times because of suspensions. Denton is available to replace Lafferty if necessary on Saturday.

Cooke missed the Oxford game because of illness, but should be available for selection against Shrewsbury.