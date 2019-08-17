Fergie disappointed as set-piece problems come back to haunt Peterborough United

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson felt his side deserved to take all three points after seeing them denied at the last by Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Chambers levelled the scores deep into added time, heading home a corner to earn the Tractor Boys a 2-2 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh looked set to claim a morale-boosting victory after Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa put them 2-1 up.

But Chambers popped up to spark scenes of celebration in an away end that housed more than 4,000 Ipswich fans.

And Ferguson, whose side ended a run of three defeats in as many matches at the start of the season, said: "It's disappointing to lose the two points in the last minute.

"Given the performance we gave, we deserved to win the match.

"But as I've said to the players, every game we've lost a set-piece goal, apart from against Oxford last Saturday. We're conceding far too many goals from set-pieces.

"We know the problem and we have to stop it. It's as simple as that.

"An individual has lost his man, not that I'm going to blame the individual because it's a team game, but it's too easy.

"They put the ball in the box, it was a free header and a goal from an individual mistake.

"But the reaction from going 1-0 down after three defeats was outstanding. The lads showed real good character and overall the performance between the goals was good."

One man who showed real resilience was Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym.

Pym made the mistake that led to James Norwood's fourth-minute opener but bounced back to save the same player's second-half penalty.

And Ferguson said: "He knows he made that mistake because he should punch it rather than trying to catch the ball, but his reaction after was very, very good.

"I can't be critical of my players' performance, their desire, application and character, but I can be critical of the two goals we conceded."