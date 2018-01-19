FEATURE: Who’s the best of the best Peterborough United strikers?

It might be part of the sales pitch, or it might be an attempt to scare off potential suitors, but both Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry have said striker Jack Marriott will turn out to be better than the other forwards the club have sold for big money in recent seasons.

Are they right? Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann has his say.

Dwight Gayle's career was all-too-brief at Posh.

CONOR WASHINGTON

Posh apps: 94 (74 starts); Posh goals: 33; Scoring ratio: One goal in every 2.85 games; Value: Sold for £2.5 million to QPR in January, 2016. Posh have made £3.5 million in total from the deal after add ons.

Finishing ability: 7/10; Pace: 8/10; Workrate: 8/10; Teamwork: 7/10; Technical ability: 5/10; Aggression: 6/10; Heading: 6/10; Overall package: 47/70

Summary: A rapid improver under Graham Westley’s management who formed a lethal partnership with Erhun Oztumer. A steady rather than spectaular striker who left Posh as soon as he hit any sort of form.

Conor Washington was in prime form when he left Posh.

BRITT ASSOMBALONGA

Posh apps: 58 (56 starts); Posh goals: 30; Scoring ratio: One goal every 1.93 games; Value: Sold to Nottingham Forest for £5.5 million in August 2014, sold to Middlesbrough for £15 million in July, 2017. Posh have made £8 million from the deal after add ons.

Finishing ability: 9/10; Pace: 9/10; Workrate: 9/10; Teamwork: 8/10; Technical ability: 7/10; Aggression: 8/10; Heading: 8/10; Overall package: 58/70

Summary: Carried Posh goalscoring wise in his one full season at the club. The scorer of all sorts of goals, including headers and with either foot, also had an impressive attitude.

Jack Marriott is enjoying a remarkable season at Posh.

DWIGHT GAYLE

Posh apps: 29 (28 starts); Posh goals: 13; Scoring ratio: One goal every 2.23 games; Value: Sold to Crystal Palace for Posh record £6 million in July, 2013., sold to Newcastle for £10 million in July, 2016. Posh have made £7.5 million from the deal after add ons.

Finishing ability: 9/10; Pace: 9/10; Workrate: 8/10; Teamwork: 9/10; Technical ability: 9/10; Aggression: 8/10; Heading: 9/10; Overall package: 61/70

Summary: A complete striker in his all-too-brief stay at Posh and, unlike the others in this list, played all his football at the ABAX Stadium in the Championship. The best technical striker of recent years and a high-quality finisher.

JACK MARRIOTT

Posh apps: 40 (38 starts); Posh goals: 23; Scoring ratio: One goal every 1.74 games; Value: £4 million and rising. 10 times what Posh paid for him six months ago.

Finishing ability: 8/10; Pace: 9/10; Workrate: 9/10; Teamwork: 7/10; Technical ability: 7/10; Aggression: 9/10; Heading: 7/10; Overall package: 56/70

Summary: He has a scoring ratio to die for, and yet question marks remain about his one-on-one finishing, technical skill and aerial ability. He’s still young though and for a player in his first season at League One level he has done remarkably well. He has much more improvement in him than the others in this feature.