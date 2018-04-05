FEATURE: Marriott is already a goalscoring great for Peterborough United

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott is racking up some impressive numbers in his first season at the club.

He’s the first Posh player since Britt Assombalonga in 2013-14 to score 30 goals in all competitions in a single season. Marriott reached 30 goals in 51 appearances, one fewer than Assombalonga.

Britt Assombalonga celebrates his 33rd goal of the season for Posh against Leyton Orient in 2014.

Aaron Mclean also took 51 appearances to reach 30 Posh goals, but most of his were scored in League Two matches.

And Mclean is in danger of dropping down a place in the Posh pecking order as far as Football League goals in a single season are concerned.

Mclean scored 29 League goals in the 2007-08 League Two promotion-winning campaign which is the second-best tally in Posh’s Football League era, alongside the 29 scored by Terry Bly way back in the 1961-62 season. Bly’s 52 goals in the 1960-61 campaign will never be beaten, but becoming the second man to score 30 Football League goals in a season is a worthy aim for Marriott.

He has 25 goals so far with six games remaining which is two more than Assombalonga managed and one more than Craig Mackail-Smith scored in the 2008-09 season. Mackail-Smith’s 27 League goals in 2010-11 and Peter Price’s 28 League goals in 1971-72 are also realistic targets for Marriott.

Aaron Mclean celebrates a Posh goal.

Currently only four players have scored more League goals than Marriott in a single Football League season.

(Football League games only)

52 Terry Bly (1960-61)

29 Terry Bly (1961-62)

29 Aaron Mclean (2007-08)

28 Peter Price (1971-72)

27 Craig Mackail-Smith (2010-11)

25 JACK MARRIOTT (2017-18)

24 Jim Hall (1969-70)

24 Robbie Cooke (1981-82)

23 Craig Mackail-Smith (2008-09)

23 Britt Assombalonga (2013-14)

Marriott is the sixth Posh player to reach 30 goals in all competitions in a single season in the club’s Football League era. Terry Bly achieved it twice.

Football statisticians don’t count play-off goals as Football League goals.

54 Terry Bly (1960-61)

35 Craig Mackail-Smith (2010-11)

33 Terry Bly (1961-62)

33 Aaron Mclean (2007-08)

33 Britt Assombalonga (2013-14)

32 Peter Price (1971-72)

31 JACK MARRIOTT (2017-18)