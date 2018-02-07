FEATURE: How Peterborough United can finish in the top six

Have your say

Posh have 17 League One matches to go starting with a tricky trip to in-form Gillingham on Saturday (February 10).

The average points tally achieved by the team finishing sixth in League One (the final play-off place) over the last decade is just over 74 points.

Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Charlton.

But I reckon 70 points will be plenty this season as some of those fighting for a top six place like Bradford City, Portsmouth and Charlton have been in stuttering form.

That means another 27 points from 17 games and I am certain that’s possible. Here’s how it will/could happen and it involves Posh staying unbeaten at home for the rest of this season which is admittedly a big ask on current form!

1 v Gillingham (away) W1-0

Posh have often looked more solid on their travels.

Posh will have to get past former defender Gaby Zakuani at Gillingham on Saturday.

Points tally: 46

2 v Scunthorpe (home) D1-1

Strong opponents have often brought the best out of Posh.

Points tally: 47.

3) v Blackpool (away) W2-0

I still fancy Pool will get relegated.

Points tally: 50.

4) v Wimbledon (home) D1-1

Posh have struggled against the strugglers.

Points tally: 51.

5) v Walsall (home) W2-1

Posh were robbed of victory at Walsall.

Points tally: 54.

6) v Shrewsbury (away) L0-1

The Shrews have been grinding out wins all season.

Points tally: 54

7) v Charlton (home) W2-1

Posh outclassed Charlton in the away fixture

Points tally: 57.

8) v Bury (away) D0-0.

Posh rarely play well at Gigg Lane.

Points tally: 58

9) v Oxford (away) D1-1

A tricky awayday against a team who won easily at Posh.

Points tally: 59

10) v Bristol R (home) D1-1

Rovers don’t travel well, but then neither did Southend

Points tally: 60

11) v Rotherham (away) L1-3

The Millers are a strong side with goals in their line-up.

Points tally: 60

12) v Cobblers (home) W2-0

Posh always beat Northampton under Grant McCann.

Points tally: 63

13) v Plymouth (away) L0-2

Argyle have grown into a decent League One side

Points tally: 63

14) v Rochdale (home) W3-1

Dale are going down and Posh can help them on their way.

Points tally: 66

15) v Blackburn (away) L0-2

Rovers are going up and Posh will find it tough up there.

Points tally: 66

16) v Fleetwood (home) W2-1

Posh to beat a team with nothing to play for.

Points tally: 69

17) v Portsmouth (away) D1-1

Could be a big game at the end of the season.

Points tally: 70

My top six prediction: 1 Wigan, 2 Blackburn, 3 Shrewsbury, 4 Rotherham, 5 Scunthorpe, 6 Posh.