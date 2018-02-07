FEATURE: How Peterborough United can finish in the top six

Posh have 17 League One matches to go starting with a tricky trip to in-form Gillingham on Saturday (February 10).
The average points tally achieved by the team finishing sixth in League One (the final play-off place) over the last decade is just over 74 points.
But I reckon 70 points will be plenty this season as some of those fighting for a top six place like Bradford City, Portsmouth and Charlton have been in stuttering form.
That means another 27 points from 17 games and I am certain that’s possible. Here’s how it will/could happen and it involves Posh staying unbeaten at home for the rest of this season which is admittedly a big ask on current form!
1 v Gillingham (away) W1-0
Posh have often looked more solid on their travels.
Points tally: 46
2 v Scunthorpe (home) D1-1
Strong opponents have often brought the best out of Posh.
Points tally: 47.
3) v Blackpool (away) W2-0
I still fancy Pool will get relegated.
Points tally: 50.
4) v Wimbledon (home) D1-1
Posh have struggled against the strugglers.
Points tally: 51.
5) v Walsall (home) W2-1
Posh were robbed of victory at Walsall.
Points tally: 54.
6) v Shrewsbury (away) L0-1
The Shrews have been grinding out wins all season.
Points tally: 54
7) v Charlton (home) W2-1
Posh outclassed Charlton in the away fixture
Points tally: 57.
8) v Bury (away) D0-0.
Posh rarely play well at Gigg Lane.
Points tally: 58
9) v Oxford (away) D1-1
A tricky awayday against a team who won easily at Posh.
Points tally: 59
10) v Bristol R (home) D1-1
Rovers don’t travel well, but then neither did Southend
Points tally: 60
11) v Rotherham (away) L1-3
The Millers are a strong side with goals in their line-up.
Points tally: 60
12) v Cobblers (home) W2-0
Posh always beat Northampton under Grant McCann.
Points tally: 63
13) v Plymouth (away) L0-2
Argyle have grown into a decent League One side
Points tally: 63
14) v Rochdale (home) W3-1
Dale are going down and Posh can help them on their way.
Points tally: 66
15) v Blackburn (away) L0-2
Rovers are going up and Posh will find it tough up there.
Points tally: 66
16) v Fleetwood (home) W2-1
Posh to beat a team with nothing to play for.
Points tally: 69
17) v Portsmouth (away) D1-1
Could be a big game at the end of the season.
Points tally: 70
My top six prediction: 1 Wigan, 2 Blackburn, 3 Shrewsbury, 4 Rotherham, 5 Scunthorpe, 6 Posh.