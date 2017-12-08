FANS’ REACTION: Leo must be allowed to attack, delusions of grandeur, get behind the team more

We gave Peterborough United fans 10 words to sum up the first 20 games of the League One season.
Not bad, tactical naivety (not ineptitude) costing talented squad dearly.
@HarryAnders272
Must give Leo a run in an attacking role.
@fjsteward
Forward passes, drop Doughty, Leo behind the striker, back four.
@nathanbrown
Five quality players doesn’t make it a promotion winning squad
@CrispLevi
Remember we’re a mid-table team with delusions of grandeur.
@ADHamilton91
Bang average, but Posh still somehow in the top half.
@SteveDilley1
Lower your expectations. Manager and players are average.
@ian_gow
Try and support team rather than constantly looking for negatives!
@marklynch7
Chris Forrester for Michael Doughty needed.
@jockeywilson23
Play players in their correct positions and make substitutions earlier.
@t_unwin
Keep the faith. Don’t sell Marcus Maddison.
@Gnat68
Keeping a settled keeper and defence would help.
@almostnorthern
Start turning up against the teams in the lower half.
@Sweeney95Alex
Hope McCann has a ‘tactics’ manual in his Christmas stocking.
@FORTUNATESON
Win the ball. Give it to Maddison/Edwards = Top 6.
@jones_jamie
Re-sign Charlie Lee. Clone him. Play him in every position.
@JackAlexJones
Not rollercoaster, more a see-saw, often in need of WD40.
@TobyWoody
A season of promise and hope dashed by defensive frailties.
@boblpartridge
Support your team not slaughter them even when winning.
@poshbox8
Get a target man like Barnet’s John Akinde.
@SimplyGwion