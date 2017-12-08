FANS’ REACTION: Leo must be allowed to attack, delusions of grandeur, get behind the team more

Have your say

We gave Peterborough United fans 10 words to sum up the first 20 games of the League One season.

Not bad, tactical naivety (not ineptitude) costing talented squad dearly.

Posh fans give their views on manager Grant McCann.

@HarryAnders272

Must give Leo a run in an attacking role.

@fjsteward

Forward passes, drop Doughty, Leo behind the striker, back four.

One Posh fan wants his club to sign John Akinde (centre) from Barnet.

@nathanbrown

Five quality players doesn’t make it a promotion winning squad

@CrispLevi

Remember we’re a mid-table team with delusions of grandeur.

@ADHamilton91

Bang average, but Posh still somehow in the top half.

@SteveDilley1

Lower your expectations. Manager and players are average.

@ian_gow

Try and support team rather than constantly looking for negatives!

@marklynch7

Chris Forrester for Michael Doughty needed.

@jockeywilson23

Play players in their correct positions and make substitutions earlier.

@t_unwin

Keep the faith. Don’t sell Marcus Maddison.

@Gnat68

Keeping a settled keeper and defence would help.

@almostnorthern

Start turning up against the teams in the lower half.

@Sweeney95Alex

Hope McCann has a ‘tactics’ manual in his Christmas stocking.

@FORTUNATESON

Win the ball. Give it to Maddison/Edwards = Top 6.

@jones_jamie

Re-sign Charlie Lee. Clone him. Play him in every position.

@JackAlexJones

Not rollercoaster, more a see-saw, often in need of WD40.

@TobyWoody

A season of promise and hope dashed by defensive frailties.

@boblpartridge

Support your team not slaughter them even when winning.

@poshbox8

Get a target man like Barnet’s John Akinde.

@SimplyGwion