FA Youth Cup ties for Peterborough Sports and Peterborough United

Peterborough Sports take on Barnet in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at the Bee Arena tonight (November 1, 7pm).

Sports have battled through four rounds to reach the first round for the first time.

Victory could secure a second round tie at League One club Oxford United.

Peterborough United are already through to the second round after beating Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday.

They will host Luton Town at the ABAX Stadium next Tuesday (November 6, 7pm).

Barnet and Luton play in the same Youth Alliance League as Posh.