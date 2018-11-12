FA Cup tie was a stroll for Peterborough United and now Steve Evans wants progress in a second cup competition

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is demanding progress in a second cup competition.

Posh eased to a comfortable 3-1 win at Bromley in the FA Cup on Saturday and now tackle League One rivals Luton Town in a Checkatrade Trophy tie at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (November 13, 7.45pm).

Marcus Maddison is expected to play for Posh against Luton.

A win against already qualified Luton would most likely send Posh through to the knockout stages. Evans will make multiple team changes, but he remains keen on a long run in a competition with a Wembley final.

Midfielder Callum Cooke and winger Marcus Maddison are among those expected to start against the Hatters. Centre-back Josh Yorwerth’s personal issues are still keeping him away from the club.

“The status of the Checkatrade Trophy doesn’t compare with the FA Cup obviously, but if we we’re in it we might as well try and win it,” Evans stated.

“I will make changes tomorrow. I am monitoring the gametime of players and some need to get some competitive action as I will need them for the League One matches soon enough.

“But we will be strong tomorrow. I expect Luton to come with a decent side as well as manager Nathan Jones likes to win as much as I do.

“If we win we probably go through so the prize is good. I expect plenty of commitment from the players who do come in as I’ve shown I’m not scared to throw players who show good form into the league games.

“It was a toss up between Mark O’Hara and Callum Cooke who played at Bromley as they were both outstanding in the reserves at Rotherham last week.

“I was never concerned at any time at Bromley even when we fell behind. Normally conceding a goal gives you concern, but I was always confident we would have enough to get through.

“If anything Bromley showed us too much respect. We found it easy to dominate the game.”

Posh are ball number 14 in tonight’s (November 12) second round FA Cup draw which is live on BBC Two from 7pm.

“I want the lowest ranked team in the competition at home,” Evans said. “I don’t want tough games that might lead to replays because the more you play the more it impacts on the League One season with injuries and cautions.”