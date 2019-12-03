FA Cup third round trip to Premier League Burnley 'a great draw' for Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough United have landed 'a great draw' in the trip to Premier League outfit Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup.

Posh were the third last name out of the hat in the draw, which was made at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, and screened live on BBC Two.

And the United manager did admit that at one point a pre-draw joke about always getting the team managed by Tony Mowbray would come true.

Once Burnley were drawn at home, only Posh, Birmingham City and Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers were left in the pot, and Ferguson said: "I have to be honest, I thought I had cursed it.

"I said after the game on Sunday that we would get Blackburn away as we seem to follow Tony Mowbray about and they were one of four teams left in the draw!"

As it turned out, Posh were handed the trip to Turf Moor, and Ferguson was pleased about that.

“It is a great draw in my opinion," said the Posh boss. "It is a tie to look forward to.

"They are an established Premier League side, but you never know, if we go there and play well you never know what can happen.

"I am happy with it, you either want a tie against a Premier League side or a winnable tie at home, we have the former and we will look forward to it when it comes around.”

Burnley have enjoyed a decent season to date, and are currently 10th in the Premier League.

The two clubs have never met in the FA Cup, and they haven't met at all since the 2012/13 Championship season.

The draw is a very exciting one for Posh midfielder George Boyd, who spent three years at Burnley and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

“I was gutted I didn’t get the chance to play against another former side Stevenage in the first round, so it will be great to go back to Burnley in the third round," said Boyd, who is currently injured.

"It is a great draw and me and the family are all looking forward to it.”

The match will be played over the first weekend of January, 2020, and fixture details and ticket prices for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Posh's progression to the third round means the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe Wanderers, pencilled in for January 4, will now have to be rescheduled.