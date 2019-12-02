FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Peterborough United handed trip to Premier League Burnley

Peterborough United have been handed a trip to take on Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw was staged at the Etihad Stadium, the home of the holders Manchester City, following their emphatic 6-0 win over Watford in the final in May.

Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams pulled out out the away numbers, and ex-City and Aston Villa full-back Micah Richards the home ones, and it was broadcast live on BBC Two.

Posh were one of the final teams to be drawn, and they were handed a trip to the north west to take on Sean Dyche's men.

United haven't played Burnley since the 2012/13 Championship season.

The match at London Road ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Turf Moor encounter seeing Posh thumped 5-2.

Indeed, Peterborough have taken a couple of heavy beatings at Burnley over the years, and you have to go back to October, 1989 for the most recent Posh win there - a 2-1 victory in the old division four.

The two clubs have never met in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere in the draw, notable ties drawn out included a Merseyside derby with Everton having to go to Anfield to play Liverpool, Leeds United being handed a trip to Arsenal, while league two Port Vale got the dream/nightmare trip to Manchester City.

The ties will be played over the course of the first weekend of January.

FA Cup third round draw:

Leicester v Wigan

QPR v Swansea

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottm Forest

Wolves v Man Utd

Charlton v West Brom

Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle

Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle

Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool

Sheff Utd v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury

Bournemouth v Luton

Brighton v Sheff Wed

Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich

Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley

Man City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere

Preston v Norwich

Millwall v Newport

Crystal Palace v Derby

Solihull Moors/Rotherham v Hull

Brentford v Stoke

Fleetwood v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton v Northampton

Burnley v Peterborough

Birmingham v Blackburn

Ties to be played January 3-6.