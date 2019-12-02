FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Peterborough United handed trip to Premier League Burnley

Peterborough United have been handed a trip to take on Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup.
The draw was staged at the Etihad Stadium, the home of the holders Manchester City, following their emphatic 6-0 win over Watford in the final in May.
Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams pulled out out the away numbers, and ex-City and Aston Villa full-back Micah Richards the home ones, and it was broadcast live on BBC Two.
Posh were one of the final teams to be drawn, and they were handed a trip to the north west to take on Sean Dyche's men.
United haven't played Burnley since the 2012/13 Championship season.
The match at London Road ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Turf Moor encounter seeing Posh thumped 5-2.
Indeed, Peterborough have taken a couple of heavy beatings at Burnley over the years, and you have to go back to October, 1989 for the most recent Posh win there - a 2-1 victory in the old division four.
The two clubs have never met in the FA Cup.
Elsewhere in the draw, notable ties drawn out included a Merseyside derby with Everton having to go to Anfield to play Liverpool, Leeds United being handed a trip to Arsenal, while league two Port Vale got the dream/nightmare trip to Manchester City.
The ties will be played over the course of the first weekend of January.
FA Cup third round draw:
Leicester v Wigan
QPR v Swansea
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottm Forest
Wolves v Man Utd
Charlton v West Brom
Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle
Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle
Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool
Sheff Utd v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury
Bournemouth v Luton
Brighton v Sheff Wed
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich
Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley
Man City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere
Preston v Norwich
Millwall v Newport
Crystal Palace v Derby
Solihull Moors/Rotherham v Hull
Brentford v Stoke
Fleetwood v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton v Northampton
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham v Blackburn
Ties to be played January 3-6.