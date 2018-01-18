FA CUP: Posh v Leicester - mascot wanted

To celebrate Peterborough United’s forthcoming FA Cup tie against former Premier League champions Leicester City, Mick George Ltd are giving one lucky Posh supporter a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the mascot.

The fixture will take place at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday 27th January, 12.30pm kick-off.

The selected mascot will join the team for a warm-up and then lead the team out onto the pitch before kick-off. Other highlights will include meeting the players, having a tour of the changing rooms and collecting autographs and photographs.

To register for the opportunity to represent your club, please visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/lcfcmascot