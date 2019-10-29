FA Cup dream is over for Peterborough United Ladies after controversial ‘goal’

Have your say

A goal five minutes from time ended Peterborough United’s dream of making it to the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup for the first time.

Posh went down 3-2 at home to higher-level New Saints after a game display at the Nene Park Training Academy.

Posh Ladies celebrate the opening goal of the game against New Saints scored by Keir Perkins (yellow boots). Photo: Gary Reed.

Posh started well and went ahead on 12 minutes when Keir Perkins converted a fine pass from Leah Crawford.

The visitors levelled with a controversial goal just before the break after Posh ‘keeper Kathryn Lusk had exited with a back injury. Posh didn’t believe the ball had crossed the line before substitute ‘keeper Laura Beckett grabbed it.

New Saints went 2-1 up after a spell of heavy pressure with 18 minutes to go, but Posh hit back 10 minutes later through Donna McGuigan, before New Saints had the last word.

Second-placed Posh host Kettering in the East Midlands Premier Division on Sunday (2pm).