Peterborough United are ball number six in tonight’s fourth round FA Cup draw. (January 8, from 7pm).

Posh earned their place in the draw with an outstanding 3-1 success at Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa on Saturday (January 6).

The fourth round ties are scheduled for January 26-30. Posh will have to rearrange their League One match at Bury which was scheduled for January 27.

BBC Two are screening the draw live.